76ers' P.J. Tucker: 'Honestly, I Didn't Want to Leave' Heat in Free Agency

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

P.J. Tucker was hoping to remain with the Miami Heat when he became a free agent last summer.

Speaking to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Tucker explained he wanted to re-sign with the Heat but wasn't going to settle for a contract less than what he believed he was worth.

"Honestly, I didn't want to leave," Tucker said. "I expressed that I didn't want to leave. But their situation and them not wanting to be hard-capped, I knew it was going to be a possibility. My family is still there. So I obviously wanted to be there, but it didn't work out."

Chiang noted the hard cap has turned out not to be an issue for the Heat because they are currently under the $150.3 million luxury-tax line, but they opted to use their mid-level exception to re-sign Caleb Martin on a three-year, $20.4 million contract.

Tucker told Chiang he "wanted the full mid-level" and "deserved" it for what he helped the team accomplish during the 2021-22 season.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel noted in June the Heat were willing to give Tucker three guaranteed years, but the offer was built around the $8.4 million non-Bird exception instead of the $10.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Heat signed Tucker to a two-year, $14.4 million contract in August 2021 that included a second-year player option. He was an excellent two-way player in Miami with 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and a 41.5 three-point percentage in 71 appearances during the regular season.

During the Heat's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Tucker averaged 7.9 points while shooting 45.1 percent from three-point range and 5.7 rebounds in 18 playoff starts.

After the Heat decided not to pay Tucker what he wanted, the Philadelphia 76ers swooped in and gave him a three-year, $33 million contract with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Even though Tucker isn't having the same impact on offense as he did for the Heat, the 37-year-old is shooting 42.6 percent from behind the arc on 1.7 attempts per game. He's a key starter for head coach Doc Rivers and is a big part of a defense that ranks third in points allowed and seventh in rating.

Philadelphia is currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 39-21 record. Miami is seventh at 33-29 overall.