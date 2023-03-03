NBA Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Surging into Final Quarter of Season

0 of 32

Al Bello/Getty Images

The trade deadline was almost a month ago. The All-Star break is in the rearview too. That means we're officially in the stretch run of this NBA season, and a fairly substantial number of bona fide title contenders are seemingly revealing themselves.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a 16-game winning streak that has them in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics are finally whole and playing the starting five that dominated the second half of last season. Nikola Jokić continues to strengthen an already ironclad case to three-peat as MVP. The Golden State Warriors are finding their old form.

And, oh, Kevin Durant is playing for the Phoenix Suns now.

Sorting through the parity-packed NBA of 2022-23 is a lot trickier than it was in previous seasons, and we haven't even mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The league is loaded, but the power rankings still beckon us to put every team in order from 30 to 1. And to do that, we'll use the same factors that have guided us since October: championship chances, numbers, recent performance and plenty of good, old-fashioned subjectivity.