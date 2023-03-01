X

    Dolphins GM: Tua Tagovailoa's Injuries Won't 'Make Us Afraid' of Long-Term Contract

    Adam WellsMarch 1, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 25: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) makes a pass attempt in the first half during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tua Tagovailoa's injury history won't necessarily prevent the Miami Dolphins from giving him a long-term contract extension.

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, general manager Chris Grier said he can't say there are no concerns about Tagovailoa's durability, but "it's not something that's going to make us afraid" to sign him.

