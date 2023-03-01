Dolphins GM: Tua Tagovailoa's Injuries Won't 'Make Us Afraid' of Long-Term Contract

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's injury history won't necessarily prevent the Miami Dolphins from giving him a long-term contract extension.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, general manager Chris Grier said he can't say there are no concerns about Tagovailoa's durability, but "it's not something that's going to make us afraid" to sign him.

