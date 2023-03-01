Jonathan Quick Traded to Blue Jackets from Kings; Won 2 Stanley Cups in LA

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Quick's 16-year run with the Los Angeles Kings has come to an end.

The Kings have sent the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie and two draft picks to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and Bally Sports noted it would be an "understatement" to say Quick is unhappy with the trade and that the entire team was "a bit down" with the move coming off a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Kings have been in pursuit of a defenseman, but it was assumed their top target was Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes.

The Coyotes announced on Feb. 11 Chychrun was a healthy scratch for their game against the St. Louis Blues "due to trade related reasons."

SportsNet's Jeff Marek reported the same day that several teams, including the Kings, were not in the mix at that point. Los Angeles comes out of the deal with the Blue Jackets with Gavrikov added to their defensive line.

Korpisalo will also give the Kings a younger backup goalie than Quick, who can spell Pheonix Copley. An eight-year veteran, Korpisalo is 11-11-3 with a 3.17 goals-against average in 28 appearances this season.

The Kings added Copley as a free agent during the offseason. He supplanted Quick and Calvin Peterson as the No. 1 goaltender after being called up from the AHL in December.

Quick is having the worst full season of his career. He ranks 46th out of 52 qualified goalies in goals-against average (3.50) and 51st in save percentage (87.6). The Finland native is in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract that was signed in June 2012.

Los Angeles selected Quick in the third round of the 2005 NHL draft. He is the franchise's all-time leader among goaltenders in games played (743), games started (729) and wins (370).

Quick won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2013-14 and 2017-18. He's the only player in Kings history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy after posting a 94.6 save percentage in 20 playoff starts to lead the team to its first Stanley Cup title during the 2011-12 season.

The Kings won a second Stanley Cup during the 2013-14 season. Quick was terrific in that postseason run, allowing 69 goals in 29 games.