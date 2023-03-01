Early Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Consider

0 of 3

The Miami Dolphins reside in a unique position as NFL free agency approaches.

The Dolphins do not have any running backs under contract for the 2023 NFL season.

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are all slated to hit the open market in two weeks.

Mostert and Wilson were brought in during the first year of Mike McDaniel's head-coaching tenure because of their previous connections with the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami does not have the salary-cap space to land one of the top running backs on the free-agent market right now. The Dolphins are $15 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac.

The AFC East side does not need a large budget to fill one of its other needs. The Dolphins need a reliable backup quarterback in case Tua Tagovailoa goes through another season of injuries.

The Dolphins struggled to compete at times with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson under center. Signing the right backup could at least put them in a better situation if Tagovailoa can't play all 17 games in 2023.