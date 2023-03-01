Early Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must ConsiderMarch 1, 2023
The Miami Dolphins reside in a unique position as NFL free agency approaches.
The Dolphins do not have any running backs under contract for the 2023 NFL season.
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are all slated to hit the open market in two weeks.
Mostert and Wilson were brought in during the first year of Mike McDaniel's head-coaching tenure because of their previous connections with the San Francisco 49ers.
Miami does not have the salary-cap space to land one of the top running backs on the free-agent market right now. The Dolphins are $15 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac.
The AFC East side does not need a large budget to fill one of its other needs. The Dolphins need a reliable backup quarterback in case Tua Tagovailoa goes through another season of injuries.
The Dolphins struggled to compete at times with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson under center. Signing the right backup could at least put them in a better situation if Tagovailoa can't play all 17 games in 2023.
Re-Sign Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson
Mostert and Wilson were responsible for the bulk of Miami's rushing yards in 2022.
Mostert led the team with 891 yards on 181 carries, and Wilson produced 392 yards on 84 attempts after his arrival from San Francisco in a midseason trade.
The two running backs found success in south Florida because of their familiarity with the offensive scheme McDaniel runs.
The former Kyle Shanahan assistant applied some of the same run-game principles in Miami, and that benefited Mostert and Wilson.
Neither player should command a massive free-agent deal, especially with Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Miles Sanders on the market.
Miami could open up salary-cap space to acquire one of the top running backs, but it would make more financial sense to bring back one of last season's top rushers and then draft a player in April.
The Dolphins already have $52 million committed to Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead for next season, and they must keep some room open to re-sign Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle to new deals in the future.
Land Jacoby Brissett On 1-Year Deal
Miami needs a veteran quarterback to step into the backup role in case Tagovailoa gets hurt again.
Tagovailoa has not started more than 13 games in a single season during his three-year career.
Miami can't afford to lose one or two games without Tagovailoa in an air-tight AFC playoff race where one or two wins could be the difference between playing at home or on the road in the postseason.
Jacoby Brissett produced a respectable season with the Cleveland Browns before Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension.
Brissett threw for over 200 yards in all but one of his starts, and he did that with a lesser-talented wide receiver group than the one in Miami.
The 30-year-old has starting experience from his stints in Cleveland and Indianapolis, and he could be the perfect spot starter for the Dolphins in the case they lose Tagovailoa for any games in 2023.
The Dolphins should commit to a one-year deal because they can groom Thompson to fill the reliable backup role in the future, but the second-year player does not carry the same level of experience as other available backups.
Bring In One of the Top Cornerbacks
One of Miami's most important offseason moves will be to cut Byron Jones.
That move will likely happen after June 1 so that the Dolphins can save $13.6 million and only receive a salary-cap hit of $4.75 million.
The eventual cut of Jones means the Dolphins will need a cornerback to partner with Xavien Howard.
The cap space opened up by Jones' release could help the Dolphins chase after James Bradberry, Jamel Dean and the top cornerbacks on the free-agent market.
Miami's defense gave up the sixth-most passing yards in 2022, and it conceded over 300 passing yards in six contests.
The high concessions came against Josh Allen (twice), Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.
Miami's secondary must be more reliable to deal with the slew of terrific young quarterbacks in the AFC.
The Dolphins will face stiff competition to land Bradberry, Dean and others, but they need to sign one of the top corners to improve their defense.