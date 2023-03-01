Rams Rumors: Jalen Ramsey 'Might Not Have Been as Focused' Last Year, per Insider

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is coming off a rough 2022 season that has led to some questions about his ability going forward.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, one evaluator explained Ramsey is still a "physically elite" player at the position, but he "might not have been as focused on the field last season" and could potentially benefit from a change of scenery.

Ramsey's 2022 stat line was in line with what he's done throughout his career. He had 88 combined tackles, four interceptions, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

But a deeper dive into the numbers showed that Ramsey was more vulnerable in coverage than he has been.

One big reason Ramsey may have been unfocused last season was because he was, in multiple ways, a man on an island. He was one of the few Rams players who didn't miss time because of injuries. The six-time Pro Bowler appeared in all 17 games.

The Rams' hopes of making the playoffs were basically all over by the end of November. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson all missed at least six games. They started 12 different offensive line combinations in each of the first 12 games.

All of the issues that made the 2022 season a lost year for the Rams may have forced the team to alter their path faster than they wanted. Bobby Wagner and the team agreed to mutually part ways after one season together, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sean McVay is returning as head coach after briefly flirting with retirement, but the Rams lost eight assistants from the 2022 staff.

Ramsey has been the subject of trade rumors as the Rams look for ways to get back on track next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the 28-year-old is "very likely" to be dealt in the coming weeks.

Even with some drop in performance last season, there would likely be a robust trade market for Ramsey because of his track record and value of cornerbacks in the NFL right now. He made the All-Pro first team in 2020 and 2021 when the Rams were playing at a high level.