    Darvin Ham Blamed by Twitter for Lakers Loss to Ja Morant, Grizzlies Without LeBron

    Doric SamMarch 1, 2023

    The Los Angeles Lakers are in for a tough stretch without star forward LeBron James, who is set to miss an extended period with a foot injury. If Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies was any indication, the Lakers will face hardships on both sides of the ball during James' absence.

    Los Angeles fought hard in the first half but quickly ran out of steam, falling 121-109 to Memphis at FedEx Forum. The Lakers surrendered 47 points in the third quarter alone, 28 of which were by Grizzlies star Ja Morant on his way to a triple-double of 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Morant's scoring eruption set a new franchise record for points in a single quarter.

    The Lakers held a three-point lead at halftime thanks to a spirited defensive effort led by Anthony Davis, who had an outstanding performance with 28 points and 19 rebounds. However, the Grizzlies made adjustments out of the break to unleash Morant, whereas the Lakers didn't switch up their game plan.

    Because of this, fans on Twitter were unhappy with Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham, with some even calling him to be fired after just one year on the job:

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    I can't believe Darvin has watched all of this, and refuses to make a single adjustment

    Darvin Ham Blamed by Twitter for Lakers Loss to Ja Morant, Grizzlies Without LeBron
    niles (CHICAGO 3/17) @NILES100

    Does Darvin Ham know making adjustments are in the job description of being a coach? The grizzlies aren't running any plays lmao Ja is just taking everyone off the dribble and making lay ups

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Memphis now up 9 - Lakers with no chance against Ja right now

    Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 @SGVNSports

    Lakers won three straight games with Mo Bamba as the back-up big. Then he didn't play. Darvin Ham man, sometimes I wonder about him. Lakers got killed in the paint.

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    So at no point did Darvin decide to double Ja and try to force the ball out of his hands?

    Witness King James @WITNESSKJ

    Darvin Ham will NEVER EVER get another head coaching job in the NBA.<br><br>Words can't describe these levels of ignorance, sabotage, and negligence.

    James @Lakers_JJ

    If Darvin Ham isn't fired this off season, there's no point being excited next season btw, he stinks

    Reaves Fanatic @GoatJamesss

    How do u go through a whole quarter without doubling a guy who dropped 28 on u. There's no coach worse than Darvin Ham

    Kengdom @KengdomOfficial

    Hate being one of those guys but Darvin Ham gotta be fired bruh. Mo Bamba has to be in this game. Rim unprotected as hell

    Gary Acosta @GaryLeeAcosta

    Ja just went for 28 in the quarter and Darvin Ham made absolutely ZERO adjustments!!!!

    Lakers All The Way! (29-32) @LakersFan_17

    Darvin Ham is the worst coach in the league.<br><br>Darvin Ham is the worst coach in the league.<br><br>Darvin Ham is the worst coach in the league.<br><br>Darvin Ham is the worst coach in the league.<br><br>Darvin Ham is the worst coach in the league.<br><br>Darvin Ham is the worst coach in the league.

    If the Lakers want to be successful while James is sidelined, they will need to commit to a stout defensive effort for a full 48 minutes. Ham was expected to improve the team's defense when he was hired to replace Frank Vogel, but Tuesday's showing was not his best performance.

    Ham will need to do a better job of putting his players in position to succeed against elite teams in the Western Conference. Time is running out on the Lakers' hopes to climb up the standings to a spot in the postseason.

    Los Angeles (29-33) will look to get back on track on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32).