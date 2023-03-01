Giannis Delights NBA Twitter With Dominance in Bucks' Win vs. Nets

Al Bello/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks healthy again, and the rest of the NBA is on notice.

The seven-time All-Star returned to the lineup after missing Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns with a quadriceps injury and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Milwaukee improved to 44-17 with its 15th consecutive win, and Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

He put on an absolute show with a number of rim-rattling dunks and thrilled NBA Twitter along the way:

It didn't always look like the Bucks were going to cruise in the Eastern Conference showdown. They were down 10 at halftime, Nic Claxton actually blocked Antetokounmpo at the rim, the Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie combination was dialed in for stretches for Brooklyn, and Giannis was the only Bucks player in double figures at intermission.

Yet that Claxton block may have woke him up, and he took out his frustration on the rim while aggressively attacking the basket.

It also helped that his teammates picked up some of the slack during a dominant third quarter that saw Milwaukee outscore the home team 39-23 and seize control of the game. Khris Middleton provided a spark off the bench, Brook Lopez secured a double-double and Jrue Holiday brought secondary scoring while also facilitating for others.

That the Bucks not only survived the minutes Antetokounmpo was on the bench but actually outscored the Nets in that third quarter proved key. It was all the visitors needed to come away with yet another win given how impressive their superstar was throughout the contest.

Milwaukee will look to win a 16th straight game Wednesday when it hosts the Orlando Magic.