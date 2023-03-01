X

    Giannis Delights NBA Twitter With Dominance in Bucks' Win vs. Nets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against Dorian Finney-Smith #28 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on February 28, 2023 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo looks healthy again, and the rest of the NBA is on notice.

    The seven-time All-Star returned to the lineup after missing Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns with a quadriceps injury and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

    Milwaukee improved to 44-17 with its 15th consecutive win, and Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

    He put on an absolute show with a number of rim-rattling dunks and thrilled NBA Twitter along the way:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GIANNIS 😳🔥 <a href="https://t.co/MluDZSGnQW">pic.twitter.com/MluDZSGnQW</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    It appears Giannis' quad is working just fine.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Giannis tonight:<br><br>33 PTS<br>15 REB<br>15-27 FG<br><br>Passes AD for the most 30/15 games this season. <a href="https://t.co/ekXbPKRf9W">pic.twitter.com/ekXbPKRf9W</a>

    sydney fink @sydn3yfink

    giannis antetokounmpo tonight:<br><br>33 points<br>15 rebounds<br>56% fg<br><br>28 minutes <a href="https://t.co/xpAY0GRaiP">pic.twitter.com/xpAY0GRaiP</a>

    GiannisMuse 🦌 @GiannisMuse

    No more layups jam it on them every time dunks only

    NBA @NBA

    GIANNIS AGAIN.<br><br>THUNDEROUS.<a href="https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0">https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0</a> <a href="https://t.co/KI8WlEK1Fa">pic.twitter.com/KI8WlEK1Fa</a>

    Jrue Wojnarowski (like limit) @Heavenlybuckets

    Y'all got giannis MAD lmaoooo I love seeing him like this

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    You could tell Giannis was releasing some pent up anger in that dunk

    Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

    It's weird (but cool) that the Dirk one-legged step-back has become Giannis' most reliable midrange shot. Hit a 20-footer in the third and now a shorter one in the lane to start fourth.

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Nic Claxton just gummed Giannis and then Giannis got him back with a dunk about a minute later. Fun back-and-forth we've got going.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Claxton great defender but at 220 he's got no shot at defending Giannis.

    Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

    Most impressive things in that first quarter? 1) Nic Claxton had three steals, two blocks and much-needed defensive energy. 2) There is no defense for what Giannis just did. Lawd have mercy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a>

    NBA @NBA

    GIANNIS' SECOND BIG LEFTY DUNK OF THE NIGHT 🤯<a href="https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0">https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nqnhc41HS4">pic.twitter.com/Nqnhc41HS4</a>

    🦌🏆💍 @SnellSZN

    I feel lucky to be able to watch Giannis nightly

    GiannisMuse 🦌 @GiannisMuse

    GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO IS TAKING THIS OVER

    It didn't always look like the Bucks were going to cruise in the Eastern Conference showdown. They were down 10 at halftime, Nic Claxton actually blocked Antetokounmpo at the rim, the Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie combination was dialed in for stretches for Brooklyn, and Giannis was the only Bucks player in double figures at intermission.

    Yet that Claxton block may have woke him up, and he took out his frustration on the rim while aggressively attacking the basket.

    It also helped that his teammates picked up some of the slack during a dominant third quarter that saw Milwaukee outscore the home team 39-23 and seize control of the game. Khris Middleton provided a spark off the bench, Brook Lopez secured a double-double and Jrue Holiday brought secondary scoring while also facilitating for others.

    That the Bucks not only survived the minutes Antetokounmpo was on the bench but actually outscored the Nets in that third quarter proved key. It was all the visitors needed to come away with yet another win given how impressive their superstar was throughout the contest.

    Giannis Delights NBA Twitter With Dominance in Bucks' Win vs. Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Milwaukee will look to win a 16th straight game Wednesday when it hosts the Orlando Magic.