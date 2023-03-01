DeMar DeRozan Ripped by Fans for 'Quiet' Game as Bulls Lose to Raptors

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Toronto Raptors 104-98 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena despite a 23-point performance from veteran big man Nikola Vucevic.

It was a dysfunctional evening for the Bulls, which posted 19 turnovers and were out-rebounded 47-35. Chicago also allowed Toronto to feast on the offensive glass with 19 boards.

Chicago fans were not happy with DeMar DeRozan's effort in the loss as he finished with 13 points, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He also made five of 11 shots from the floor and didn't attempt a single shot from deep.

Following the loss, DeRozan was ripped for his rather quiet evening:

While DeRozan entered Tuesday's game averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season on 51 percent shooting from the floor and 30.7 percent shooting from deep, he has struggled of late.

Including Tuesday's loss, he has only eclipsed the 20-point mark once over his last seven games, and that came on Feb. 26 when he scored 29 points against the 28-32 Washington Wizards.

With Tuesday's loss, the Bulls dropped to 28-33 on the season and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. If the franchise has any hope of making the postseason, DeRozan and Co. are going to have to step it up over the final stretch.