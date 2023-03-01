X

    DeMar DeRozan Ripped by Fans for 'Quiet' Game as Bulls Lose to Raptors

    Erin WalshMarch 1, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 26: Chicago Bulls Forward DeMar DeRozan (11) looks on during a NBA game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls on February 26, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls fell to the Toronto Raptors 104-98 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena despite a 23-point performance from veteran big man Nikola Vucevic.

    It was a dysfunctional evening for the Bulls, which posted 19 turnovers and were out-rebounded 47-35. Chicago also allowed Toronto to feast on the offensive glass with 19 boards.

    Chicago fans were not happy with DeMar DeRozan's effort in the loss as he finished with 13 points, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He also made five of 11 shots from the floor and didn't attempt a single shot from deep.

    Following the loss, DeRozan was ripped for his rather quiet evening:

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    DeMar has been quiet all game and the Bulls could really use him to close this one out

    Chicago Bubs @EthanBro10

    13 points as our "1 Option" of the team. let lavine shoot more derozan don't know how to lead a team

    DeMar DeRozan Ripped by Fans for 'Quiet' Game as Bulls Lose to Raptors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ritsuka Fujimaru @haha_koora_bets

    DeMar DeRozan the biggest fraud ever

    R @tharealroland

    Derozan gotta retire. Times up buddy

    Buk Marley @BukMarleyNY

    Hit the damn layup Demar derozan my god you are having a terrible game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/defraud?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#defraud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BullsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BullsNation</a>

    The #BEARDEDWZRD @polotglass

    Derozan so inconsistent too. He don't even be looking interested in playing anymore..

    Stevo @Stevejw23

    Derozan is either getting washed or just not caring anymore.. lol

    The Renaissance Man🪬 @Smoove_meech32

    DeMar Derozan about to be banned from my parlays…how do you have 12 points and zero rebounds as a franchise player

    While DeRozan entered Tuesday's game averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season on 51 percent shooting from the floor and 30.7 percent shooting from deep, he has struggled of late.

    Including Tuesday's loss, he has only eclipsed the 20-point mark once over his last seven games, and that came on Feb. 26 when he scored 29 points against the 28-32 Washington Wizards.

    With Tuesday's loss, the Bulls dropped to 28-33 on the season and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. If the franchise has any hope of making the postseason, DeRozan and Co. are going to have to step it up over the final stretch.