NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Jakob Chychrun and More As 2023 Deadline ApproachesMarch 1, 2023
NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Jakob Chychrun and More As 2023 Deadline Approaches
The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season isn't until Friday at 3 p.m. ET. But the league's 32 teams aren't waiting until the last minute to complete blockbuster deals. Some deals have already taken place early this week.
The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers. Forward Timo Meier was dealt from the San Jose Sharks to the New Jersey Devils. More major moves could be made over the next few days.
With the deadline nearing, here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL.
Will Chychrun End Up Getting Dealt by Arizona?
The Arizona Coyotes are "back to the drawing board" on trying to find a trade partner for a deal involving defenseman Jakob Chychrun, according to TSN's Darren Dreger, who reported the Edmonton Oilers "cut bait and reset" after negotiating with them as late as Tuesday morning. But there's still plenty of buzz surrounding the 24-year-old Chychrun.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic shared on TSN's Insider Trading that several teams have been in the market for Chychrun. The Washington Capitals "had some pretty substantial talks" with the Coyotes in the past week. The Buffalo Sabres have "kept tabs" on Chychrun. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had conversations with Arizona.
However, LeBrun also shared that he heard from one NHL general manager who believes the Coyotes will need to lower their asking price in order to move Chychrun, who has been featured in trade rumors dating back to last season. That may not happen, though.
"Bill Armstrong, the GM of the Coyotes, is actually comfortable keeping Jakob Chychrun through this deadline and finally figuring this out in the summer," LeBrun said.
But there's still time for the Coyotes to move Chychrun, who has spent his first seven NHL seasons in Arizona. So it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.
Canucks, Penguins Have Discussed Both Miller, Boeser
The Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly had trade discussions this week. Not just involving one star player, either, but rather two.
According to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Canucks and Penguins "recently engaged" in talks regarding forward J.T. Miller. Those discussions have since "reached an impasse," per Vensel, but it's possible they could pick back up before Friday.
But Vancouver and Pittsburgh have also had "serious discussions" about forward Brock Boeser, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. Although there are other teams in the mix, the Penguins have "genuine interest" in Boeser, per Pagnotta.
Could Pittsburgh somehow end up with both Miller and Boeser? Or is it only looking to add one of Vancouver's top offensive players? That isn't yet clear based on the latest buzz.
But it seems the Penguins and Canucks could soon be working out at least one trade. Maybe even a second (or just one that's larger) will materialize.
Flyers 'Getting More Calls' on Van Riemsdyk
Now that some top offensive players have already been traded, James van Riemsdyk could be among the next wave of forwards on the move. LeBrun reported that the Philadelphia Flyers are "suddenly" getting more calls from teams inquiring about the 33-year-old.
According to LeBrun, the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are among those showing interest in Van Riemsdyk. The Minnesota Wild were also in that mix, per LeBrun, but they've since traded for Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist, so "they're likely out now."
Over his first 14 years in the NHL, Van Riemsdyk has only played for Philadelphia and Toronto. He's spent the past five seasons with the Flyers.
However, Van Riemsdyk could soon be on the move for the first time since he left Toronto and returned to Philadelphia via free agency prior to the 2018-19 campaign.