NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Jakob Chychrun and More As 2023 Deadline Approaches

1 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes are "back to the drawing board" on trying to find a trade partner for a deal involving defenseman Jakob Chychrun, according to TSN's Darren Dreger, who reported the Edmonton Oilers "cut bait and reset" after negotiating with them as late as Tuesday morning. But there's still plenty of buzz surrounding the 24-year-old Chychrun.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic shared on TSN's Insider Trading that several teams have been in the market for Chychrun. The Washington Capitals "had some pretty substantial talks" with the Coyotes in the past week. The Buffalo Sabres have "kept tabs" on Chychrun. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had conversations with Arizona.

However, LeBrun also shared that he heard from one NHL general manager who believes the Coyotes will need to lower their asking price in order to move Chychrun, who has been featured in trade rumors dating back to last season. That may not happen, though.

"Bill Armstrong, the GM of the Coyotes, is actually comfortable keeping Jakob Chychrun through this deadline and finally figuring this out in the summer," LeBrun said.

But there's still time for the Coyotes to move Chychrun, who has spent his first seven NHL seasons in Arizona. So it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.