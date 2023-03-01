Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Some Teams Think Packers Won't Get 1st-Round Pick for QB

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The NFL world is still awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers regarding his future, but it sounds like teams around the league are becoming less enamored with the star quarterback amid the uncertainty.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that in the event Rodgers is put up for a trade the Packers are unlikely to be able to get a first-round pick in return.

"It only takes one, but I've talked to a couple teams who think, because of Rodgers's haul of nearly $60 million for 2023, Green Bay won't get a first-round pick for its future Hall of Fame quarterback," Breer stated.

The Packers reportedly haven't had much communication with Rodgers since he emerged from his darkness retreat, but Breer noted that there's a soft deadline of the start of the new league year on March 15 for him to make his decision.

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday and didn't commit to Rodgers being the team's quarterback for the 2023 season because he's waiting on Rodgers' decision just like the rest of us.

"He's a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now," Gutekunst said. "But we really need to have those conversations. We want what's best for the Green Bay Packers, what's best for Aaron. So, we'll get to that once those conversations happen."

Rodgers is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he performed below the level he displayed in his back-to-back MVP seasons in the previous two years. However, teams like the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as prime destinations for him if he leaves Green Bay thanks to the strong pieces those franchises could put around him.

The longer Rodgers waits to make his decision, he runs the risk of some of his potential destinations moving on. The quarterback market in free agency is pretty deep, led by Derek Carr, so teams could look to improve their situations without giving up draft capital.