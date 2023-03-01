Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Making Progress' in Recovery From Hamstring Injury

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson "continues to make progress" in his recovery from a right hamstring strain and more updates on his status will be provided after he undergoes imaging next week, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Williamson has not played since a Jan. 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

