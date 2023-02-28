Joe Mixon's Bengals Future Remains Uncertain amid Contract Rumors, Duke Tobin Says

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals face the tough task of keeping their talented offensive core together, but one of their key players could end up being the odd man out.

While speaking to reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin indicated that the future of star running back Joe Mixon with the team is uncertain.

"Joe has been a vital part of our team," Tobin said. "He's been a successful part of our team. Again, I'm not gonna predict the offseason because I don't have the answers. In the words of the great Kevin Malone (a character from The Office), 'I don't know.'"

Mixon is set to count for a $12.8 million cap hit in the 2023 season, per Spotrac. Cutting him before June 1 would save Cincinnati $7.3 million in cap space, but it would also result in $5.5 million in dead money. Designating him as a post-June 1 cut would be more beneficial to the team, as the Bengals would save over $10 million in cap space with a dead-money hit of $2.75 million.

The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games last season and ran for 814 yards and seven touchdowns. His average of 58.1 rush yards per game was his lowest since his rookie season. Despite Mixon's regression, Tobin didn't completely shut the door on a potential return, though he indicated that a pay cut could be necessary.

"We'll all see as the offseason goes, what we're able to get done and how the resources are spread around," Tobin said. "But Joe's been a vital part of our team, a successful part, a contributing part. And my job is to try to keep as many of those pieces around as we can."

In addition to having to address Mixon, the Bengals also have to turn their attention to star quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins, both of whom are eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

It all makes for a busy next few weeks for Tobin and company as they try to keep the core that made back-to-back deep postseason runs intact.