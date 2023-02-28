Tua Tagovailoa's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Dolphins, McDaniel Says

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have until May 1 to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and it sounds like there's some uncertainty regarding the impending decision.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said during his press conference at the NFL combine on Tuesday that he and general manager Chris Grier are still evaluating things when it comes to the option, which would pay Tagovailoa $23.2 million for the 2024 season.

"Like any other player, you factor in every variable," McDaniel said. "I think it's important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player, Tua, that we both want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins."

Entering the fourth year on his rookie contract, Tagovailoa has given Miami reasons for optimism as well as reasons for hesitation. This past season, he set career highs in passing yards (3,548), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (105.5), leading the league in the latter.

However, the 24-year-old suffered two concussions during the season that forced him to miss five games, including the team's AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was also forced to miss four games during the 2021 season, leading to questions about his durability.

McDaniel indicated that the team will not rush its decision regarding Tagovailoa, but he said it is considered to be a top priority.

"We're probably best served to utilize the time [until the deadline]," McDaniel said. "That's kind of the way we're approaching it, but that doesn't mean that we're spending any long period of time not discussing it. This is something that Chris and I have been working through."