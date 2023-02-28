Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Sneakers from Clinching Games of 6 NBA Titles to Be Sold

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

"The most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordan sneakers ever brought to market" will be sold in the near future.

That is how Sotheby's described the set of six individual Air Jordan shoes that have been deemed The Dynasty Collection. The set has one game-worn shoe from each of Michael Jordan's six clinching games in the NBA Finals during his legendary career with the Chicago Bulls:

Air Jordan VI (1991)

Air Jordan VII (1992)

Air Jordan VIII (1993)

Air Jordan XI (1996)

Air Jordan XII (1997)

Air Jordan XIV (1998)

His Airness led the Bulls to NBA Finals victories over the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991, the Portland Trail Blazers in 1992, the Phoenix Suns in 1993, the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996, and the Utah Jazz in 1997 and 1998.

Jordan won NBA Finals MVP awards in all six series, forever cementing his legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports noted the collection, which will be sold instead of auctioned, is expected to sell for millions of dollars even though Sotheby's did not disclose the price.

The collection is available for viewing in Dubai until March 3.

Gonzalez also noted that Jordan's game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million last September, which was the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.