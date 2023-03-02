NBA Rumors: Lakers' LeBron James Will Not Need Surgery on Foot Injury

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not require surgery on his injured right foot, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

James has missed the last two games while recovering from the injury. The Lakers have gone 1-1 and sit 30-33 on the season, putting them outside the playoff picture.

James was injured in a Feb. 26 comeback win against the Mavericks, going down with a non-contact injury in the third quarter. He remained in the game and scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.

"It's been better," he told reporters after the game. "That's for sure. But I definitely wasn't going to go to the locker room and not finish the game out tonight. Just understood the importance of the game, and then with the momentum that we had, I felt like we could still win after being down."

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. The Lakers have said he would be reevaluated in two weeks.