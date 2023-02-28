NHL Trade Rumors: Mattias Ekholm Dealt to Oilers from Predators Ahead of Deadline

Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Nashville Predators are trading defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a sixth-round pick to the Edmonton Oilers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

In exchange, Nashville will receive Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

The Predators are also retaining four percent of Ekholm's remaining salary, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

The Oilers had been in the trade market for a defenseman for quite some time, and TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that, in addition to Ekholm, Edmonton had shown interest in the Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun and Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov.

LeBrun added that the Predators told teams last week that the price for Ekholm "started with two first-round picks."

Ekholm is in the first season of a four-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Predators in October 2021. He has an annual cap hit worth $6.25 million through the 2025-26 season, according to CapFriendly.

The 32-year-old Swede had spent his entire 12-year career in Nashville, which selected him in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. Through 57 games this season, he has notched five goals and 13 assists for 18 points.

In 719 games with the Predators, Ekholm has tallied 62 goals and 206 assists for 268 points. He also boasts a career plus/minus of plus-104 and has averaged 21:48 of time on ice over 12 seasons.

Adding Ekholm helps solidify the Oilers as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Edmonton already boasts the NHL's best offense, averaging 3.80 goals per game thanks to the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, it desperately needed some help on the blue line as it was also allowing 3.28 goals per game.

For comparison, the Boston Bruins, which lead the league with 97 points, have scored 3.73 goals per game and are allowing just 2.08 goals per game, proving they have the perfect combination of scoring and defense needed to win a title.

Ekholm will now anchor a defensive unit that also includes Darnell Nurse, Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg and Evan Bouchard.

It's unclear if the Oilers, which sit third in the Pacific Division with a 32-21-8 record and 72 points, will make any more moves ahead of the NHL's Friday trade deadline.

Nashville, meanwhile, is in selling mode as it sits fifth in the Central Division with a 29-22-6 record and 64 points.