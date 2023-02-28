Longtime NFL Groundskeeper Says Super Bowl 57 Field was Overwatered: 'Can't Do That'

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Longtime groundskeeper George Toma, who has been consulted on every Super Bowl field, laid blame on NFL field director Ed Mangan for the lackluster condition of the Super Bowl LVII playing surface.

Toma said the grass was improperly handled in the days leading up to the game, leading to slippery conditions.

"So, what he does, he waters the hell out of it and puts it right into the stadium and that's it. Never sees sunlight again. He can't do that," Toma told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss of Mangan, who was in charge of the field.

Toma said the field was watered the Wednesday before the game and then immediately moved indoors rather than being set outside to properly dry. A tarp was placed over the field surface to protect it from wear and tear related to rehearsals for the pregame and halftime shows, which Toma said caused an odor due to the moisture.

Both the Eagles and Chiefs consistently struggled with the playing surface, with players slipping and falling and struggling with their footing. The field was particularly bothersome to the Eagles defensive line, which struggled to get to a hobbled Patrick Mahomes in the second half.

The NFL said the field met league standards.

Toma, who is 94 years old, retired after Super Bowl LVII and expressed frustration that the NFL has not heeded his warnings in the past.

"I can't take it anymore," Toma said. "Me and the league are finished. They can't tell me what to do anymore. We're done."