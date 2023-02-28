Ryan Tannehill 'Will Be a Titan' amid Speculation About Future, GM Ran Carthon Says

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon didn't sound like someone ready to move on from veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Tuesday.

"Ryan is under contract," Carthon said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. "I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position and whether he will or won't be here, but you guys just have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us. Right now, he's a Titan and he will be a Titan."

Shook noted there has been speculation that Tannehill will not be with the AFC South team in 2023, especially since it selected Malik Willis in the third round in the 2022 draft.

What's more, Tannehill is under contract for just one more season and likely isn't the long-term answer at the position. The Titans would save $27 million if they moved on from him with a post-June 1 release designation.

The 2022 campaign was disappointing for both the quarterback and team.

Tennessee missed the playoffs after finishing with the best record in the AFC the prior season, and Tannehill went 6-6 as a starter before he suffered an ankle injury that ended his campaign. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Given the amount of money the Titans can save and that they didn't look like a contender with Tannehill in 2022, they could accelerate a change by heading in a different direction this offseason.

Yet Willis struggled in limited time as a rookie, completing 50.8 percent of his attempts for 276 yards and zero touchdowns against three picks.

Tennessee will have to weigh its chances at competing during the upcoming season with its desire to see if Willis can be a franchise quarterback.

For now, though, Carthon made it clear Tannehill is still a member of the team.