Bulls' Free-Agency Outlook and Top Contract Decisions Following Trade Deadline

Bulls' Free-Agency Outlook and Top Contract Decisions Following Trade DeadlineMarch 2, 2023
The Chicago Bulls had a chance to choose a direction at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, either by loading up for a playoff push or prioritizing the future by shipping out veterans for picks or prospects.
Instead, they did nothing, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams to not make a move during deadline season.
That inactivity didn't change the fact that this franchise is barrelling toward a crossroads sooner than later. More than likely, the Bulls will need to pick a path to follow this upcoming offseason.
That's where our attention falls here, as we'll analyze the road ahead by laying out the club's upcoming free agents, examining some of the toughest decisions on the docket and exploring any alternate paths to roster construction.
Upcoming Free Agents
Since being acquired from the Orlando Magic at the 2021 deadline, Nikola Vučević has been a fixture on the Bulls' interior.
Chicago's starting center may not quite post the same numbers he did in Orlando, but that's due to his position on the pecking order more than anything.
As the third option behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, Vučević has posted per-game averages of 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.
The 32-year-old is, by far, the Bulls' biggest name headed to free agency. But he's not alone.
Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu both have restricted free agency awaiting them. Patrick Beverley, who went from the buyout market to the Chicago starting lineup, will be an unrestricted free agent, as will Javonte Green.
Beyond that group, the Bulls could have even more players headed to the open market. Andre Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. both hold player options for next season, and the amounts aren't so high to assume they'll automatically pick them up.
Toughest Decisions
Before the Bulls decide how to proceed with their free agents, they must first figure out what's going on with Lonzo Ball.
The 25-year-old was a masterful two-way connector for this club—which hasn't been the same without him—but he's had two knee surgeries in the last year and still can't get the injury, which dates back to January 2022, under control.
"It has been over a year and he's still not running," Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters. "... There have been a lot of medical people involved. Doctors trying to figure out what is going on, what is causing the pain? Basically getting him to a place where he can run and do certain things athletically."
If the Bulls are (somehow) confident that Ball can get healthy, then they'll likely want to invest in this core. That means hanging onto Vučević and most of the other free agents, too.
However, if they know they're going to keep having this glaring hole at point guard, then this might be time to pull the plug. That would likely entail letting Vučević, Beverley and Green walk, though it could increase the likeliness of keeping White and Dosunmu, since they're young enough to fit Chicago's next core.
Finally, while this isn't specifically related to this free-agent class, it's worth noting that Patrick Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2020, becomes extension-eligible this summer.
There have been glimpses of the 21-year-old becoming the two-way big wing who could help complete this roster, but there have also been (at least) as many moments when his lack of impact and consistency have left the club wanting more.
Alternatives
Unless the Bulls suddenly decide to veer into the luxury tax (they won't), this squad's spending money will be at a premium regardless what happens with its own free agents.
In other words, external assistance likely only arrives to this club by way of trades or the draft. And neither of those options are guaranteed.
If the Bulls finally opt to rebuild, they'll be subtracting talent, not adding it. DeRozan might command a king's ransom on the trade market. LaVine could fetch a hefty return, though teams may not over-eager to absorb the remainder of his massive contract. Alex Caruso's trade value would be relatively through the roof—he's one of the better role-playing guards in this league.
If Chicago plans on competing next season, then it might have to shop around young talent for instant upgrades. Yes, that could put Williams on the chopping block, though his trade value is tough to determine. The Bulls could dangle rookie Dalen Terry to see what other teams think he's worth. Sign-and-trades involving White and Dosunmu might be worth exploring, too.
As for the draft, the Bulls could have as many as two or as few as zero first-round picks. They owe a top-four protected pick to the Orlando Magic and are owed a lottery-protected selection from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Chicago also had to forfeit a second-round pick as punishment for tampering in the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade.