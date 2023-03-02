Bulls' Free-Agency Outlook and Top Contract Decisions Following Trade Deadline

2 of 3

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Before the Bulls decide how to proceed with their free agents, they must first figure out what's going on with Lonzo Ball.

The 25-year-old was a masterful two-way connector for this club—which hasn't been the same without him—but he's had two knee surgeries in the last year and still can't get the injury, which dates back to January 2022, under control.



"It has been over a year and he's still not running," Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters. "... There have been a lot of medical people involved. Doctors trying to figure out what is going on, what is causing the pain? Basically getting him to a place where he can run and do certain things athletically."

If the Bulls are (somehow) confident that Ball can get healthy, then they'll likely want to invest in this core. That means hanging onto Vučević and most of the other free agents, too.

However, if they know they're going to keep having this glaring hole at point guard, then this might be time to pull the plug. That would likely entail letting Vučević, Beverley and Green walk, though it could increase the likeliness of keeping White and Dosunmu, since they're young enough to fit Chicago's next core.

Finally, while this isn't specifically related to this free-agent class, it's worth noting that Patrick Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2020, becomes extension-eligible this summer.

There have been glimpses of the 21-year-old becoming the two-way big wing who could help complete this roster, but there have also been (at least) as many moments when his lack of impact and consistency have left the club wanting more.

