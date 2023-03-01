Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, More Among 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival Performers

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Fans in Houston for the men's Final Four will have the opportunity to watch more than just championship-level basketball.

Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and more will headline the free-to-attend 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston's Discovery Green Park from March 31-April 2.

The NCAA, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Live Events, Coca-Cola, Capital One and AT&T announced the lineup Wednesday. Those who wish to attend can register for free tickets at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

While the performers for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31, are yet to be announced, Maggie Rogers will perform Saturday before Lil Nas X takes the stage. Then on Sunday, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton will perform before McGraw and Urban co-headline the event.

Those who cannot attend can livestream Sunday's shows at ncaa.com and bleacherreport.com.

The three-day festival will happen around the men's Final Four games on Saturday and the national title game on Monday.

It will be the conclusion to a tournament that can be watched in its entirety on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. The Big Dance will start Tuesday, March 14, in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games.

It is notable that the men's Final Four is in Houston this year, as the Houston Cougars are No. 1 in the country with a 27-2 record. It wouldn't be a surprise if they are playing in front of the home fans with a national championship on the line if they can parlay their strong regular season into a deep tournament run.

Yet even if the Cougars are eliminated early, the fans in Houston will still have the chance to catch a free three-day music festival that will celebrate the annual tournament.