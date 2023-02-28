Alabama's Nate Oats on Brandon Miller's Pat-Down Intro: 'I Dropped the Ball On It'

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he "dropped the ball" regarding Brandon Miller's pregame introduction before the Crimson Tide's 86-83 victory over Arkansas.

"That situation is on me," Oats told reporters Tuesday. "We addressed as a team and as soon as I brought it up to them, they immediately understood how it could be interpreted and we all felt awful about it. They explained to me that it's like when TSA checks you before you get on a plane and now Brandon's cleared for takeoff."

Oats added he should've been more aware as to how Miller's introduction would've been received outside of the team.

"I dropped the ball. That's it," he said. "I dropped the ball on it. We've addressed it. I can assure you that it won't happen again."

As he walked onto the court, Miller held his arms out and was "searched" as if going through security.

While the freshman forward has been doing the "pat down" gesture all season, it was widely considered tone-deaf given what is happening away from the court.

In January, former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris.

A Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office detective testified on Feb. 21 that Miller transported the gun used in the shooting to the scene after Miles had messaged him to bring it.

Jim Standridge, an attorney for Miller, subsequently issued a statement to say Miles had left the handgun in the backseat of his client's car, and it was "concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car."

Standridge also said Miller was already on his way to pick up Miles when he received the message requesting the gun, so he wasn't driving to the scene specifically to deliver the firearm.

"Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur," Standridge said.

Although Miller has not been charged with any crime, Oats and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne have received criticism for allowing him to continue to play. Some also thought Oats downplayed the severity of the situation when he said Miller was in the "wrong spot at the wrong time."

"There was only one person in the wrong place at the wrong time and it was Jamea," Harris' stepfather, Kelvin Heard, said to AL.com's Joseph Goodman. "When I heard him say that my heart hit the floor. His words cut so deep. It's just downright disrespectful."

Oats subsequently apologized for the remark and said he "used a poor choice of words."