Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumors: NBA Teams 'Eyeing' T-Wolves Star, 'Already Talking'

David Berding/Getty Images

Over the last few years, the Timberwolves have made a series of moves designed to keep Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.

Their time may be running out.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said teams around the NBA have begun questioning whether Towns will be made available for trade this summer.

"Teams are already talking about it," Krawczynski said on the Lowe Post podcast. "There's no doubt that other teams are eyeing this situation and looking to see if Karl-Anthony Towns will become available."

Towns is under contract through at least the 2026-27 season and has an estimated $62.1 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign as part of the supermax extension he signed in July. He will make $36 million next season, the final year before the supermax deal kicks in.

Krawczynski emphasized that most of the speculation has come from the other teams, and the Timberwolves plan to move forward with Towns:

"I can tell you from everyone that I've talked to within the organization, they very much believe in KAT. They believe that once he comes back and they have some time to build around [Anthony Edwards] and [Rudy] Gobert and KAT, they very much believe that can still work. Chris Finch believes it. Tim Connelly believes it. They don't have any plans to trade him."

The Kentucky product averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season before going down with a calf injury in November. Most aspects of his game took a step back following the acquisition of Gobert, and the twin tower strategy has not paid off, with Minnesota sitting a disappointing 31-32 on the season.

Gobert has looked like a diminished version of the player who won three Defensive Player of the Year awards in Utah, while the offense has lacked the same up-and-down explosion of a year ago.

Towns is expected to return at some point this season, but the Wolves have not given a formal timetable on his status.

It would be a surprise to see the team move on this summer given how much Towns' absence has impacted the trajectory of the campaign.