Rangers' Updated Roster, Lines and Pairings After Reported Patrick Kane Trade

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's Showtime on Broadway.

The New York Rangers are acquiring Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane in exchange for a 2023 conditional second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

If the Rangers make the Eastern Conference Finals, that second-round selection will become a first-round pick in either 2024 or 2025.

The Arizona Coyotes will receive a third-round pick in 2025 for facilitating the trade, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kane's move to New York was inevitable as the star winger said this month that he was keeping tabs on the Blueshirts as a possible destination should he decide to leave Chicago.

The 34-year-old, who has notched 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games this season, could make his Rangers' debut as soon as Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

With Kane set to join the Rangers, there have been questions about where he'll slot into the lineup. Let's take a look at New York's updated roster and depth chart following the move.

New York Rangers Projected Lines, Pairings

Keep in mind that New York's offensive lines, particularly within the top six, could look different depending on how head coach Gerard Gallant wants to split up the star power he has received over the last few weeks.

For now, here's how the lines and pairings are projected:

Chris Kreider—Mika Zibanejad—Patrick Kane

Artemi Panarin—Vincent Trocheck—Vladimir Tarasenko

Alexis Lafrenière—Filip Chytil—Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey—Barclay Goodrow—Tyler Motte

Niko Mikkola—Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller—Jacob Trouba

Ben Harpur—Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jaroslav Halak

Injury: Ryan Lindgren (defenseman, upper-body injury)

The Rangers sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 34-17-9 record and 77 points. While they're nine points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes, they're within striking distance of the second-place New Jersey Devils (39-15-5, 83 points).

New York owns the NHL's 11th-best offense, averaging 3.30 goals per game. In addition, the franchise has been 22.7 percent effective on the power play.

The addition of Kane should help the offense improve drastically, but it's worth noting that the Rangers could use some more depth on defense. Whether general manager Chris Drury is interested in acquiring a defense before the deadline ends at 3 p.m. ET Friday remains unclear.