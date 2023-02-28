Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Hopeful for Ankle Injury Return Friday vs. T-Wolves

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers received unfortunate LeBron James injury news Monday, but they may be getting one of their most important players back in the near future.

"D'Angelo Russell really is the key here," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said Tuesday on NBA Today. "And from what I'm told, they're expecting him back soon. Probably not on this road trip. Friday, they're hopeful he might come back."

Russell played just nine minutes in Thursday's contest against the Golden State Warriors and missed Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of an ankle injury. This timeline would see him miss upcoming contests against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder, but he could take the court against his former team in the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Los Angeles can use all the help it can get after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the team is "bracing" for James to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a foot injury.

While the Purple and Gold have won three in a row and looked the part of a contender after making a number of notable additions ahead of the trade deadline, they are still in 12th place in the Western Conference and facing an uphill battle just to make the play-in tournament with James staring at a lengthy absence.

Russell's return will help, as he can handle the ball and facilitate if needed or hit from the outside when defenders collapse on Anthony Davis.

The 27-year-old seemed to be settling nicely into his role with the Lakers with 21 points, seven assists and just one turnover on 3-of-5 shooting from deep in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the game prior to the one he suffered his injury.

That type of production from the Ohio State product could help Los Angeles tread water until James ideally returns and helps spur a late-season run for a playoff spot.

Until then, the team will likely continue to rely on Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley and Austin Reaves for additional minutes in the backcourt.