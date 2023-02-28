Jets vs. Browns Announced for 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game on August 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Football fans can now mark their calendars for Aug. 3.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will kick off the preseason in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The last time the Browns took part in the event, it signaled their return to the NFL in 1999. The wait for the Jets has been much longer, with their last appearance all the way back in 1992.

New York figures to have a new quarterback running the offense, but the Hall of Fame Game probably won't be the first opportunity to see Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or somebody else lining up under center.

Coaches tend to rest a lot of their starters for this contest, even more so than in a traditional preseason encounter. The Hall of Fame Game is instead a chance for players on the fringes of the roster to get an extended look.

Plenty of fans for both teams figured to make the trek to Canton for this year's Hall of Fame festivities.

Browns legend Joe Thomas will be enshrined as a member of the 2023 class. Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, spent his entire career in Cleveland and is unquestionably the franchise's best player since it came back in the league.

The Jets will have two representatives among the inductees as well. Joe Klecko made four Pro Bowls with New York and in franchise history in sacks (78). Darrelle Revis established himself as the NFL's best cornerback while a member of the Jets and was runner-up to Charles Woodson in the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Revis and Thomas were both honored in the Hall of Fame's All-Decade team for the 2010s.