Jets Think Zach Wilson Has 'Very High' Ceiling amid Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr Rumors

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

It's no secret the New York Jets are looking to add a veteran quarterback this offseason, but that doesn't mean the franchise has given up on Zach Wilson.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters at the NFL combine Tuesday that the team remains committed to developing the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

"Our stance on Zach hasn't changed. Obviously the first two years haven't played out the way anybody hoped, but we still feel like there is a very high ceiling with Zach," Douglas said. "We still feel strongly that Zach is going to be able to hit his ceiling."

New York has already met with free-agent quarterback Derek Carr, and Douglas said the team will speak with him once again this week in Indianapolis. The Jets are also widely believed to be in the market for Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers make him available in a trade.

While Douglas wouldn't comment on whether he's talked with Green Bay about Rodgers, he indicated New York is in no rush to make a move for a new quarterback.

Wilson is coming off a disastrous season in which he was benched twice and regressed mechanically. The Jets offense performed better under backup Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco, leading to the belief that the team can make a leap to contender status with the right signal-caller.

Wilson remains under contract for the next two years, so the Jets have time to figure out if he's their quarterback of the future. For now, he would be best served learning from a more experienced player.