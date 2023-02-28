NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette to Be Released by Bucs When New League Year Begins

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to release Leonard Fournette when the new league year opens March 15.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the move, which will come despite the Bucs owing Fournette $2 million in guarantees. Tampa will save about $3.5 million on the salary cap for the 2023 season.

