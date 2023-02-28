Taylor Lewan Shares Photo, Says Titans Left Gear in Trash Bags on Porch After Release

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans returned Taylor Lewan's belongings to him after releasing the veteran left tackle last week.

Lewan on Monday shared a photo of his items, including a pair of shoulder pads, on his porch in four trash bags:

The 31-year-old didn't seem to take exception to how his things were delivered.

Jeremy Layton of the New York Post noted Lewan responded to an Instagram post by Yahoo Sports that said "the NFL is a cold place" because "after eight years with the Titans, [Lewan] had his personal belongings left on his doorstep in trash bags."

"9 years," Lewan clarified in a reply. "BUT, what other way would they drop off my stuff? Golden suitcases?"

The Titans released Lewan amid a series of roster moves. The team also let go Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock.

Lewan was the most notable player in that group because of his long tenure with Tennessee. The three-time Pro Bowler was drafted 11th overall by the Titans in 2014. He appeared in 105 games with 100 starts.

A torn right ACL limited Lewan to five games during the 2020 season. He suffered a right knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended his 2022 campaign.