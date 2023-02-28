Derek Carr Left 'Strong Impression' on Jets During 'Fantastic' Visit, GM Says

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas came away impressed with Derek Carr during the quarterback's free-agent visit.

"That was a fantastic visit, really enjoyed spending time with him," Douglas told reporters Tuesday. "He's the only quarterback I can shed any light on for you guys, since he's the only quarterback that's a free agent. I can say that he left a strong impression with everybody."

Carr is in Indianapolis for the scouting combine this week and is set to continue meeting with teams, including a scheduled second meeting with the Jets.

The longtime Raiders starter was released Feb. 14 after informing Las Vegas he would not accept a trade. Carr has instead taken advantage of being the only top quarterback who is able to talk to teams ahead of the start of the free-agency period. Jimmy Garoppolo, the other major free-agent quarterback, cannot talk to teams until the start of the legal tampering period March 13.

The Jets are also considered a contender for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose status is up in the air. Rodgers has not committed to playing next season and has not made a determination on whether he'll remain with Green Bay if he does suit up.

Douglas said factors such as draft pick compensation, which would surely be required to trade for Rodgers, will be key in the Jets' deciding which direction to go.

"As we look through every scenario, those are things we're weighing: acquiring a player with no compensation in terms of trading draft picks or players versus someone who might require that," Douglas said. "We're looking at every option, and that will play a part in the decision."

The Jets are determined to add a veteran under center after Zach Wilson's failure to develop over the last two seasons. It's unclear if Wilson will be on the roster at the start of the 2023 season after he was benched for Mike White in November.