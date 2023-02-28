Daron Payne Receives $18.9M Franchise Tag from Commanders Ahead of Deadline

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne early Tuesday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news. Payne is the first player to be tagged this offseason, and he is in line to make $18.937 million in 2023 if he signs his franchise tender and is unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

The Commanders made the move one week ahead of the March 7 deadline for teams to use their franchise tag.

Per ESPN's John Keim, the Commanders are hopeful they can sign Payne to a long-term contract at some point. They have until July 17 to negotiate one.

The 25-year-old Payne, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is coming off a career year and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Payne set personal bests with 64 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and five passes defended. He also had one fumble recovery and his first career safety.

Only Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets had more sacks than Payne among defensive tackles last season. Payne's 11.5 sacks topped his previous career high of five as a rookie in 2018.

Before franchising him, Payne was the highest-profile Commanders player set to hit free agency. Washington's list of impending free agents now includes quarterback Tyler Heinicke, guard Trai Turner, defensive end Efe Obada and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Placing the franchise tag on Payne keeps the Commanders' defensive line of first-round picks together, as Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen are all under contract for next season.

However, Sweat is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, and Young could also be entering the final year of his deal if the Commanders do not exercise his fifth-year option for 2024.

While it seems likely that the Commanders will give Young another year, it isn't a slam dunk, as Young has missed 22 games because of injury over the past two seasons, including 14 last season.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and was named the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 7.5 sacks.

The Commanders' defensive line has a chance to be a special group if all four members can stay healthy and Washington locks them up to long-term deals, but there are no guarantees they will stay together beyond the 2023 campaign.