Brock Lesnar Accepts Omos' Challenge for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Another marquee matchup for WrestleMania 39 is set after Brock Lesnar accepted Omos' challenge on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Omos' manager MVP delivered the message that his client wanted to take on Lesnar during last week's episode, and now the two are set to face off at the WWE's biggest event on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Lesnar joined MVP in the VIP lounge on Monday to accept the challenge after having the fight pitched to him. Lesnar ended up hitting the former United States Champion with his signature F5.

Lesnar is now set to participate in his 12th WrestleMania. He lost to Roman Reigns in a title unification match in 2022.

His record at WrestleMania is 5-6, losing each of his last three matches. WrestleMania 39 will be the first time since 2016 against Dean Ambrose in which Lesnar isn't competing for a belt.

Meanwhile, Omos, who made his WWE debut just a few years ago in 2019, will be competing in his third consecutive WrestleMania and his second as an individual. His first solo performance came in WrestleMania 38 when he was defeated by Bobby Lashley.

Omos has yet to lose a one-on-one match in 2023 and now will look to take on one of the best and most dominant superstars in WWE history in Lesnar.