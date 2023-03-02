March Madness Megastars to Watch in 2023 Conference Tournaments

0 of 10

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

By the end of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, more than 75 percent of teams and likely more than half of the sport's brightest stars will be eliminated.

So the time to start watching those stars is now, during the channel-flipping chaos known as conference tournament season.

We'll tackle the six major conferences first, in alphabetical order, followed by a few mid-majors and one wild card to capture a couple of the best players from the other 23 leagues.

For each league, we're going to give you one soon-to-be NBA draft pick to monitor, as well as one player who is much more of a veteran college basketball legend than a guy we expect to see in an NBA All-Star Game some day.

Both are well worth your time, and for each category of player, it may well be one of your last opportunities to watch them compete at the collegiate level.

Statistics current through the start of play Thursday March 2.