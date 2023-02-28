Why Jakob Chychrun Would Make Sense for Capitals amid Latest NHL Trade Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Friday's NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun remains available.

The talented 24-year-old has been the topic of trade buzz dating back to last season and would seem like a terrific target for playoff contenders looking to buy.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, however, Chychrun could also be a target for the Washington Capitals—a team not at all in the postseason mix:

On Monday night, The Fourth Period's Dave Pagnotta reported that the Capitals were still in the mix for Chychrun:

At first blush, Washington's reported interest might seem odd. This is, after all, a franchise that is sitting on 29 wins and just dealt Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins.

When looking at the long-term picture, though, Chychrun would also make a ton of sense for the Capitals.

As Dreger pointed out, general manager Brian MacLellan is looking to rebuild quickly with young high-upside players who can, ideally, return the team to contention as early as next season.



As The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir noted, Chychrun is just the sort of player MacLellan is seeking.

"It's unclear if MacLellan is willing to meet the Coyotes' asking price, but Chychrun is exactly the type of player MacLellan hopes to add in the coming days, I'm told by a league source," he wrote.

Chychrun won't turn 25 until March 31, but he's already an experienced veteran who can contribute immediately. He's a quality defender with offensive skill (28 points in 36 games this season) and a strong all-around game who can log notable minutes with the first or second unit.

Additionally, he is under contract through the 2024-25 season with moderate cap hits of only $4.6 million each year.



Chychrun would also be a logical replacement for the departed Orlov, also a left-handed defenseman. He could also serve as an insurance policy for defensemen Nick Jensen and Erik Gustafsson (another lefty), whose futures aren't quite certain:

According to El-Bashir, MacLellan is listening to offers for players such as Jensen, Gustafsson, Conor Sheary and Trevor van Riemsdyk, though he's open to re-signing all of them for the right price and if he cannot get a quality return in a trade.

The cost of acquiring Chychrun, of course, will be a major factor. Washington should be hesitant to overpay, especially considering his injury history—he has never played a full season. For a team that was heavily hampered by injuries this year, that's a real concern.

According to The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek, Arizona is seeking "the equivalent of three first-rounders" in a Chychrun trade—a sizeable package of picks, prospects and/or players.

However, that isn't an unreasonable price point, given his combination of age, talent and contract status.

With several solid defensemen on the trading block, including Vladislav Gavrikov and Mattias Ekholm, the Coyotes may be willing to settle for less than they would in a less-saturated market.

MacLellan can get part way to the asking price by including Boston's first-round selection, though, per El-Bashir, he's unwilling to trade Washington's own first-rounder.

"It's believed MacLellan is willing to include Boston's pick in a deal to land a player like Chychrun since the selection is likely to be late in the first round," he wrote. "MacLellan does not, however, want to move his own."

Washington could include a second-round pick, a future draft pick or two and/or a prospect like Connor McMichael or Hendrix Lapierre. If the Capitals can hang onto their own first-round selection, which could be very high, this seems like a very reasonable trade.

MacLellan would essentially be trading a couple of picks/prospects to swap out the 31-year-old Orlov—who will be a free agent this summer—for a much younger defenseman with upside, a lower cap hit and two full years of team control.

For a franchise that is looking to rebuild quickly, that's a deal that should be viewed as a big win and one that warrants heavy consideration over the next few days.

