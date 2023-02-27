NFL Rumors: Jeff Bezos Would Be Interested in Buying Seahawks amid Commanders Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been connected to the Washington Commanders as the NFC East franchise goes through a potential sale process, he reportedly would be open to buying another team in the NFL.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "Bezos would be as interested, if not more so, in buying the Seahawks than the Commanders." Breer also noted a number of NFL owners want Bezos to purchase a team and be part of the league.

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in November they had retained BofA Securities to explore a possible sale, and Bezos has been seen as a potential candidate.

However, Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported last week that Dan Snyder "prevented" Bezos from bidding in a private auction for the franchise even though the Amazon founder "wanted to participate."

Kosman noted Snyder is not fond of Bezos because the latter owns the Washington Post, which has published a number of reports on the toxic culture within the Commanders organization.

An investigation from attorney Beth Wilkinson determined a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct existed within the organization, and the NFL fined the Commanders $10 million. Dan Snyder was also forced to give over day-to-day control to his wife, Tanya.

As for the Seahawks, Bezos has been connected as a potential buyer for years.

However, the NFC West team is not for sale and is owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust. The late Paul Allen's sister, Jody Allen, is the chair of the Seahawks and released a statement in July saying the franchise was not for sale.

In August, Forbes listed the Seahawks as the 14th-most valuable NFL franchise at $4.5 billion.

For comparison, the Commanders were sixth at $5.6 billion.