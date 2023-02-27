Eagles Rumors: James Bradberry on Cardinals' 'Radar' Ahead of 2023 NFL Free Agency

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals need to improve their pass defense if they are going to compete in the NFC West in 2023, and they reportedly have their eyes on a defensive back who was just in the Super Bowl.

According to Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki, cornerback James Bradberry is on Arizona's "radar" as a potential free-agent addition.

Bradberry spent the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Cardinals just hired Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach. There is a familiarity in place there, although Jurecki noted the compensation will be the biggest deciding factor.

While Bradberry impressed during his one season in Philadelphia, his late holding penalty when guarding JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Kansas City Chiefs' final drive of the Super Bowl somewhat overshadowed his play on the national level.

The penalty kept the drive alive and allowed Kansas City to work the clock before kicking what proved to be the game-winning field goal. While it was something of a questionable call, the cornerback told reporters, "I pulled on his jersey."

Despite the high-profile penalty, Pro Football Focus gave Bradberry an impressive overall player grade of 74.1 for the 2022 campaign.

He is also durable with 15 or more games played in each of the last six seasons and should remain productive in the immediate future on a new contract since he is just 29 years old.

Bradberry entered the league as a second-round draft pick in 2016 and has played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Eagles. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 in New York and tallied 44 tackles, 17 passes defended and three interceptions last season for Philadelphia.

Arizona was a disappointing 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game in 2022 and figures to address the secondary before the 2023 campaign. Bradberry could be a starting point for Gannon, who is accustomed to coaching the cornerback after the pair helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.