2023 NFL Draft: Assets That Should Be Untouchable in Trade for Bears' No. 1 Pick

Surely to the surprise of nobody, the Chicago Bears—who hold the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft but already have a young, highly drafted quarterback in Justin Fields—are "leaning toward" trading said pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also notes that multiple teams have approached Chicago about trading for that No. 1 overall selection, presumably to leapfrog the quarterback-hungry Houston Texans for whoever they perceive to be the best signal-caller in this class.

To most, the pre-combine and pre-pro day season favorite to be that quarterback is Alabama's 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young.

But when assessing what quarterback-needy teams should be willing to surrender in trade-ups to obtain Young or another other passer, it is important to keep in mind that several other quarterbacks in this class—namely C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida product Anthony Richardson—are considered generally to be worthy of premium first-round selections as well.

Teams will have to weigh trading up for, say, Young, against standing pat and "settling" for one of those other names, knowing despite potential hubris that the first round of the draft is practically a crapshoot. In other words, there's a decent chance the quarterback you stay put and draft will be better than the one you want to trade up for.

If you're rolling dice regardless, why pay extra to roll? History isn't on your side if you do. In the Super Bowl era, a team has never traded into the top five and landed a quarterback who became its primary starter for more than six years.

And depending on where you set the bar, you could look at the list of 28 quarterbacks selected within the top 10 in the last 14 drafts and conclude that the only truly successful ones are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, with the jury possibly still out on Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.

Still not a good batting average regardless.

Behind Houston at No. 2, there are six teams with top-10 picks that are arguably in need of quarterbacks and could ignore those dynamics this draft season. Here are the assets they should resist shipping off to Chicago.