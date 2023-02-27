Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Both Rise 3 Spots

G Fiume/Getty Images

Ohio State star C.J. Stroud and Kentucky star Will Levis are both gaining ground on Alabama's Bryce Young to be the top quarterback on the draft big board of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah unveiled his newest rankings Monday. Stroud and Levis both rose three spots to No. 8 and 9, respectively. Young, meanwhile, held firm at No. 3.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson actually slipped one place to 14th overall amid heavy movement in his betting odds to be the No. 1 pick.

Jeremiah's hierarchy aligns with the common consensus.

In January, ESPN's Todd McShay ranked Young as his best available player, while Stroud (No. 4), Levis (No. 13) and Richardson (No. 32) all followed behind. It was a similar story for The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who had all four in the same order among his 14 best prospects.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN had a somewhat different alignment in January, putting Levis ahead of Young and Stroud, with all three warranting top-five status. Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner had Young atop his board but gave Levis the edge over Stroud.

Young will be difficult to dislodge from his current perch.

In his two seasons as a starter, the 21-year-old threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes. Even with the concerns about his frame—he's listed at 6'0" and 194 pounds on Alabama's roster page—Young is the most polished quarterback available and arguably the safest bet.

Levis is a more raw prospect with the physical tools to succeed, but Jeremiah wrote how he "has some bad habits he needs to clean up in order to be a reliable NFL starter." That's not ideal for a player who will be 24 when the 2023 season opens.

Richardson might actually be Young's biggest threat.

ESPN's Matt Miller spoke to one general manager who compared the 6'4" signal-caller to the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen. Miller also noted that Richardson "has the strongest arm of any quarterback in the 2023 draft class—and one of the stronger arms evaluated in the past five years" to go along with impressive running ability for the position.

The risk with Richardson is obvious because he only completed 54.7 percent of his passes at Florida, with Jeremiah writing how "his decision making and accuracy are a roller-coaster ride."

But you can certainly envision a GM wanting to take the biggest swing possible and making Richardson the first or second quarterback selected.