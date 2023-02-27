NHL Rumors: Tanner Jeannot Traded to Lightning; Predators Get Cal Foote, 5 Picks

Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tanner Jeannot was once believed to be a part of the future for the Nashville Predators after his strong campaign last season, but that is no longer the case.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they are acquiring the 25-year-old left winger in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote and five future draft picks.

Jeannot, who accounted for 24 goals, 17 assists and 130 penalty minutes in 81 games last season, has suffered a significant regression this year. He's recorded just five goals and nine assists in his 56 appearances.

The substantial haul that Nashville received is impressive considering it shipped away a player who is struggling, but the deal came as a shock to many around the league. Hockey insider Frank Seravalli reported after the trade was announced that "multiple NHL GMs are stunned by the return. Like jaws on the floor."

Jeannot is set to become a restricted free agent after this season, so it's important that he puts forth a strong showing for Tampa Bay. At 37-18-4, the Lightning sit in third place in the Atlantic Division. Jeannot will have the chance to contribute to a team that has aspirations of making a deep postseason run after losing in the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche last season.

Jeannot will have some time to get used to his new surroundings before the Lightning return to the ice Tuesday at home for a matchup against the Florida Panthers (29-26-6).