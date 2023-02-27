Winners and Losers of the Timo Meier Trade to the Devils

0 of 5

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Another big name in one of the most eventful pre-trade deadline periods in recent memory is now off the table: The San Jose Sharks have officially traded Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils.

The 26-year-old winger has been the talk of the trade deadline rumor mill for good reason, with 31 goals and 52 points in 57 games this season. Meier is a high-volume shooter who has generated tons of offense on a team that is clearly tanking, so imagine how well he'll do alongside the exciting Devils core.

The price was high, with several teams offering the Sharks first-round picks and top prospects, but ultimately the Sharks sent Meier in a package with left-shot defenseman Scott Harrington to the Devils for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 conditional first-round pick, left wing depth forward Fabian Zetterlund (six goals, 14 assists, 20 points in 45 games), 2020 first-round defense prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin, defense prospect Nikita Okhotiuk and fringe NHL/AHL left wing Andreas Johnsson.

Whew, clearly the Sharks had options and made it out huge in a resounding win for them given their rebuilding circumstances. But in a situation with so many moving parts around the league, who else has won and lost the Meier trade? Let's get into it.