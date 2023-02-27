XFL 2023 Results: Week 2 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Sunday

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2023 XFL season has served as a fair follow-up to a thrilling opening slate. That week kicked off on Thursday, with another come-from-behind victory by AJ McCarron and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Saturday featured a second strong defensive performance by the D.C. Defenders, who, like St. Louis, have jumped out to a 2-0 start.

The second week of the XFL's latest inaugural season—this is the league's third incarnation—picked up on Sunday afternoon with the Orlando Guardians hosting the San Antonio Brahmas. It will conclude at 7 p.m. ET when the Arlington Renegades visit the Houston Roughnecks.

Let's dive into the action and some of the best Twitter reaction from Sunday.



Brahmas 30, Guardians 12



The Brahmas got off to a fast start with their opening drive ending with a three-yard touchdown strike from Jack Coan to tight end Deon Yelder. The Guardians immediately answered, though, as Paxton Lynch found Eli Rogers for an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Both teams failed on their points-after tries, and both offenses were bogged down from there. The second quarter began with the score tied at six and didn't feature a lot of clean offensive execution.

San Antonio got into scoring range on their final possession of the half, thanks in part to a late third-down hit on Coan and the accompanying flag. Coan capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Alize Mack. The Brahmas converted the ensuing one-point play and took a 13-6 lead into intermission.

The Brahmas added to their lead early in the third quarter on Coan's third touchdown pass, this one to Jalen Tolliver.

Another successful point-after play gave San Antonio a 20-6 lead, and the Brahmas added to that lead after a blocked punt and Jon Hilliman touchdown run. They carried a 27-6 lead into the final quarter.

Orlando finally got back on the board in the early fourth quarter with a touchdown drive aided by multiple defensive penalties, including a pass-interference call on 4th-and-goal. However, it was almost all San Antonio in the second half.

Coan finished the game16-of-24 for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He was complemented by running back Kalen Ballage (23 yards) and some strong defensive and special-teams play.



The Guardians struggled to find any semblance of offensive rhythm, and the platooning of Lynch and Deondre Francois at quarterback probably didn't help. Collectively, the duo went 15-of-32 for 87 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.



"Offensively, that was pretty bad," Orlando coach Terrell Buckley told ESPN's Katie George after the game.



Reaction to Sunday's opener was largely mixed, with some fans enjoying the game's highlight plays and others criticizing the lackluster stadium atmosphere and the uneven and sometimes sloppy play—especially by the Guardians.



San Antonio picked up its first victory of the season, a week after blowing a late lead to the Battlehawks. The Guardians, meanwhile, have dropped their first two contests, both in convincing fashion.



Week 3 is slated to kick off on Saturday, with the Vipers hosting the Sea Dragons at 7 p.m. ET on FX and ESPN+.

