Ivan Barbashev Traded to Golden Knights from Blues for Zach Dean Ahead of Deadline

Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for prospect Zach Dean.

Darren Dreger of TSN first reported the deal.

The 27-year-old has posted 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 59 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

While Barbashev hasn't matched last year's career season, when he scored 60 points in 81 games, he's a solid two-way option who should bolster the Golden Knight's third line. He can play on the wing or at center and is solid on both the power play and penalty-killing units.

Former NHL scout and current Sportsnet analyst Jason Bukala offered the following scouting report on the veteran:

"The St. Louis Blues forward plays an energy game and has the ability to contribute more than secondary offense. He has the skill set to be used in all situations, and he can play the wing and the middle. Barbashev is the kind of player who can open up ice for his linemates with his tenacity. He scored 26 goals and 34 assists last season, which was a career high. I'm not sure he's a 60-plus point player, but he is better than (the totals) he's posted this year."

He had spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Blues up until this point. With unrestricted free agency pending, and the Blues fairly well out of playoff contention at this point, a divorce seemed inevitable.

The Blues have undergone a fire sale, dealing Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers and Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dean, 20, was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft and has posted 49 overall points (24 goals and 25 assists) with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques.