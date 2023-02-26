Shohei Ohtani, Top 2024 MLB Free Agents After Manny Machado's New Padres Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There will be one fewer superstar available in free agency next offseason after Manny Machado reportedly agreed to a massive new deal with the San Diego Padres.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the two sides are finalizing an 11-year, $350 million deal. Dennis Lin and Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reported the new deal features no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.

It's a major turnaround just over a week after Machado indicated he would opt out after the season and become a free agent.

"So far this year, I'm a Padre, but who knows next year," Machado told reporters earlier this month. "Obviously, the team knows where I stand, my situation, with the opt-out coming. I think I've expressed that I will be opting out after this year, but my focus is not about 2024."

Those looking to add a game-changer for next year, including potential landing spots like the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and New York Yankees, will likely need to look elsewhere. There are a few big names available, but there might be limited depth for teams seeking a star in free agency.

Top 2024 Free Agents

Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH

Any list discussing upcoming free agency should start with Shohei Ohtani, who is both the best pitcher and the best hitter available.

The 28-year-old won the MVP in 2021 when he totaled 46 home runs and 100 RBI to go with his 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He remained an elite hitter in 2022, totaling 34 home runs and a .273 average, while he was even better as a pitcher with a 2.33 ERA and a league-best 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

He finished second in MVP voting and fourth in Cy Young voting.

If he produces similar numbers in 2023, Ohtani could earn an unprecedented contract in free agency as teams try to account for his production in multiple phases of the game.

Teammate Mike Trout wants to keep the two-way player with the Angels as the team tries to move closer to playoff contention.

"I'm going to do everything I can to keep Shohei here for sure," Trout told reporters ahead of spring training.

However, the draw from top teams could be enough for Ohtani to test the market.

Aaron Nola, SP

After an up-and-down 2021, Aaron Nola bounced back last year and proved he is once again one of the sport's best pitchers.

The Philadelphia Phillies star finished last year with a 3.25 ERA across 205 innings, the third time topping 200 innings in the last five seasons. He also added 235 strikeouts and led the league with an 8.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Though he wasn't at his best during the playoffs—he had a 4.91 ERA across five starts—Nola showed last year he can be a true ace for a World Series contender. It could lead to a huge new contract for the 29-year-old.

Julio Urías, SP

A breakout 2022 season will have Julio Urías high on most wish lists heading into free agency.

The left-hander went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP last year, and he was a key part of a Los Angeles Dodgers team that went 111-51 during the regular season. He was a finalist for the NL Cy Young award, and he even earned votes for MVP.

At just 26 years old, Urías could be looking at the type of long-term deal not often seen with pitchers.

Matt Chapman, 3B

This is where the market starts to get bare thanks to the lack of elite hitters available.

Machado is staying in San Diego, and Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million extension, leaving few legitimate stars at the plate. It means Matt Chapman, just a .240 career hitter, could be the best player left.

Chapman is best known for his defensive work, earning three Gold Glove awards at third base. He has 80 defensive runs saved at the position since entering the league in 2017, per FanGraphs.

Adding his power at the plate with 27 home runs in each of the last two years, Chapman could provide a significant boost to any team. Of course, the 29-year-old is unlikely to excite a fanbase as much as a perennial MVP candidate like Machado.