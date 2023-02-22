Way-Too-Early Manny Machado Landing Spots with Padres Opt-Out Looming

2 of 7

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

10. Miami Marlins

If for no other reason, the Marlins are worth throwing out there because Machado is a Miami native. The club's relatively clean long-term books ought to be another reason, but, well, these are the Marlins we're talking about. To sign Machado would likely require them to triple their biggest ever deal with a free agent.

9. Toronto Blue Jays

With Matt Chapman also slated for free agency after the coming season, the idea of the Blue Jays pivoting to Machado at the hot corner is one to be taken seriously. The club's books are already fairly loaded, however, and one can argue that whatever spending power they have should be put toward an extension for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

8. Chicago White Sox

As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic at the time, the White Sox made a strong run at Machado when he was a free agent during the 2018-19 offseason:

The White Sox will get another shot at Machado once he opts out, but their offer would have to be even better this time. Not impossible, perhaps, but certainly a big ask for a team that's never spent more than $75 million on a free agent.

7. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers might seem like a long shot for Machado, but the club's history as a big spender is but one reason to not rule them out. Two more are their need at third base and the fact that they'll finally be free of Miguel Cabrera's contract after 2023. Such things could amount to a chance for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to make his mark in free agency.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers

Machado, the once and future Dodger? Hey, maybe. He did good work for them in the latter half of 2018 as a gun for hire at third base, where things are now precariously in the hands of Max Muncy. The Dodgers seem more likely to pursue Shohei Ohtani next winter, but Machado will be there as a fallback if that doesn't work out.