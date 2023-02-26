XFL 2023 Results: Week 2 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The D.C. Defenders scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Las Vegas Vipers 18-6 on Saturday from Las Vegas' Cashman Field.

The Defenders rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries thanks to a pair of running backs and two quarterbacks.

Running backs Abram Smith (11/71/1) and Ryquell Armstead (15/58) were complemented by signal-callers Jordan Ta'amu (12/68) and D'Eriq King (4/32/1).

They collectively took advantage of a wet and rainy night in Vegas that led to slippery field conditions. D.C. played ground-and-pound on offense and shut down Vegas on defense for the win.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley came on in relief of Vipers starting signal-caller Luis Perez, who began the game completing one of five passes. He went 11-of-18 for 98 yards and rushed for 24 yards on five carries.

Vegas' lone touchdown occurred in the first quarter when DeAndre Torrey scampered in from two yards out for six. That drive started at the D.C. 2-yard line after Pita Taumoepenu recovered a Ta'amu fumble following a sack.

There were multiple reactions to this game. On one end, it was ugly to watch at times in part because of the field, a minor league baseball stadium more often than not that didn't appear suitable for football, especially in the elements.

On the other hand, there's been a lot of positive in this third iteration of the XFL (numerous innovations, the fun of spring football, comebacks, good play from some teams). Of note, the D.C. Defenders are a tough, old-school team that looks like it will make some noise thanks to its rushing and defensive prowess.

Week 2 of the XFL season started Thursday when the St. Louis Battlehawks beat the Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18. It will continue Sunday when the Orlando Guardians host the San Antonio Brahmas (4 p.m. ET) and the Houston Renegades play at home versus the Arlington Renegades at 7 p.m.