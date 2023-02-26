Nikita Krylov Drops Out of UFC Vegas 70 Main Event vs. Ryan Spann With Illness

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The main event on Saturday's UFC Vegas 70 card has been called off after Nikita Krylov, who was scheduled to face Ryan Spann, fell ill and could not recover in time for the fight.

Reporter Megan Olivi relayed the news on the live broadcast.

"Nikita Krylov has fallen ill," Olivi reported. "He came to the facility early to try to work with the UFC medical team and receive fluids. Normally, the main event arrives now. However, he tried everything he could for the past 90 minutes. They have rendered him unable to compete."

A middleweight bout between André Muniz and Brendan Allen moved into the main event spot.

The 30-year-old Krylov, ranked as the No. 6 light heavyweight contender, is 29-9 lifetime with 12 knockouts and 15 submissions. The 31-year-old Spann, the No. 8 light heavyweight contender, is 21-7 lifetime with 12 submissions and six knockouts.