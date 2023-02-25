Best Reaction from Floyd Mayweather's Fight vs. Aaron Chalmers

RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmer's exhibition fight went the full eight rounds ending in a no-decision from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Mayweather coasted for the duration of the bout, effortlessly dodging any attacks from Chalmers. The 46-year-old started off slow offensively, preferring to showcase his defensive skills, but he got going as the fight wore on.

Money did his best to entertain the London crowd. He did his fair share of taunting his reality TV star opponent into throwing more punches.

Mayweather was just as entertaining between rounds as he was during them. He spent the time between rounds either dancing or perched on the top rope working the crowd.

The fight may have been a glorified sparring session, but Mayweather still impressed plenty of current and former fighters with how well he still moves and punches.

Chalmers was able to land a few punches and weathered the little bit of offense the former world champion dished out to him. He used his post-fight interview to angle for more celebrity boxing matches:

These exhibitions might not be nearly as competitive as when Mayweather was putting his undefeated record on the line against actual boxers, but it does give a whole new audience and opportunity to watch him compete live.

Money's entire boxing career was fought in the United States, but this was his first time fighting in the UK.

He was appreciative of the crowd and complimentary of the country's rich boxing history:

The next time we see Mayweather in the ring. it might be against someone with a little more combat experience. UFC legend Jose Aldo is reportedly in negotiations to fight the undefeated boxer in an exhibition bout.

"His side has already agreed, my side too," Aldo told Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting. "We're now waiting for [the promoters] to get the deal done."

Perhaps Aldo—who has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame—can give Mayweather his most competitive exhibition yet.