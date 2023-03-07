Report: Dolphins' Byron Jones to Be Released; Saves Miami $13.6M Against Salary Cap

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran cornerback Byron Jones when the new league year begins March 15, the team informed him Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By designating Jones as a post-June 1 release, the Dolphins save $13.6 million in 2023, according to Spotrac. They will also take on $4.8 million in dead cap in 2023 and $10 million in 2024.

Jones' release was expected somewhat after he tweeted Feb. 25 that he was no longer able to run or jump because of injuries he suffered over the course of his eight-year NFL career:

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2022 season following surgery on his Achilles tendon. Prior to 2022 he had appeared in at least 14 games in each of his seven seasons.

Jones was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2015 draft as a safety. He spent five seasons with America's Team before signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2020.

The UConn product put together the best season of his career in 2018, when he posted 14 pass breakups, 67 tackles and two tackles for a loss en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

In 30 games across two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones posted two interceptions, 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 95 tackles.

The Dolphins will now rely on Xavien Howard, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel at cornerback in 2023.

Given his tweets about the injuries he has suffered, it's unclear if Jones will receive much interest on the open market this offseason, but time will tell.