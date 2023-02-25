Dolphins' Byron Jones Can't 'Run or Jump' Due to Injuries; Reportedly Won't Retire

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Cornerback Byron Jones, who missed the 2022 season but is signed with the Miami Dolphins through 2024, reflected on his NFL career to this point with a level of regret given his "chronic pain and disabilities."

Jones responded to a 2015 tweet from the NFL calling him "Mr. Broad Jump" ahead of that year's draft and wrote "Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

While it was easy to speculate that the cornerback may retire given the content of the tweets, ESPN reported he is not walking away from the game.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson added the "general expectation" is Jones will be cut:

Jones' NFL career started when the Dallas Cowboys selected him out of Connecticut with a first-round pick in the 2015 draft. He played five seasons with the Cowboys and was a Pro Bowler during his fourth year in 2018.

Miami then made him the league's highest-paid cornerback when it signed him to a five-year, $82 million deal ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Jones played 30 games for the Dolphins during his first two seasons with the team before missing all of 2022 because of ankle and Achilles issues.