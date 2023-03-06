Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Lose AEW Trios Titles to House of Black at Revolution 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The House of Black defeated The Elite at AEW Revolution 2023 on Sunday night to win the AEW World Trios Championships.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural champs when they beat Dark Order in the finals of a tournament at All Out in September, but their initial reign lasted only a few days.

They were stripped of the titles for their role in a backstage altercation with CM Punk, leading to Death Triangle winning the belts in a match against Best Friends three days later.

After a couple of months off television, The Elite returned at Full Gear in November to challenge Death Triangle, but they fell short. That led to a best-of-seven series, ultimately resulting in Omega and The Bucks beating Death Triangle in a ladder match on the Jan. 11 episode of Dynamite to become two-time champions.

Following their title win, The Elite had successful defenses against Matt Hardy and Private Party, as well as Top Flight and A.R. Fox, but the House of Black began to lurk in the shadows and drop hints that The Elite were in their crosshairs.

After The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open in a tag team match on the Feb. 24 edition of Rampage, the trio of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King appeared to confront Omega and the Bucks.

It seemed as though the House of Black were plotting to attack The Elite, but once they got on the apron, the lights went out, and they vanished once the lights came back on.

Amid the mind games, The Elite vs. the House of Black became official for Revolution, marking unquestionably the biggest test for the titleholders.

While the House of Black hadn't achieved the type of success most fans likely expected entering Sunday's bout, they were a threat to take the titles nonetheless with Black leading the way.

With the group knocking off The Elite, it could set the stage for Omega to go back to pursuing the AEW World Championship and for The Young Bucks to return to AEW World Tag Team Championship contention.

